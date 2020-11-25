The adoration that Lil Wayne has for JAY-Z has been long chronicled. Getting a little bit deeper, Wayne highlighted what was the rap album from Hov that changed everything for him.



Weezy F Baby and Lil Baby sat down for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series and revealed that the album from Jigga that made an impact on his life was 1999’s Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter.



“Jay-Z, Life and Times of Shawn Carter, plain and simple,” Wayne revealed. “It was the first album where I actually [bought] the car that the rapper was talking about. That was my album.”



Wayne added, “Also, Jay talked so crazy. He went bananas on that album. I got lyrics from the album tattooed on me and shit. I have songs that are remakes of spinoffs of songs from that album.”

You can slide here to peep the full conversations.