According to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, beginning the day before Thanksgiving, any travelers arriving in Los Angeles by airplane or train will have to sign a form acknowledging California’s recommendation of a 14-day self-quarantine.

All travelers over the age of 16 arriving from another state or country must submit the required form online prior to or upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, Van Nuys Airport, or Union Station.

The Los Angeles city website released a statement that reads, “To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Los Angeles is requiring all travelers entering the city from another state or country to fill out this online form, acknowledging that they have read and understood California’s travel advisory.”

All travelers can find the form at travel@lacity.org. Anyone who doesn’t submit the form may face a fine of up to $500.

“Visitors arriving at LAX or Van Nuys will be informed of this new requirement through signs posted throughout the airports and airlines are being asked to notify their passengers,” the mayor said during a coronavirus briefing. Adding, “It will take less than a minute.”

Flightradar24, which shows real-time commercial aircraft flight tracking information via map, recorded heavy air travel over the United States on Monday from 6 a.m. to noon. Those numbers are expected to increase in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

We hope everyone who is deciding to travel remains safe and follow all protocol. We will keep an eye on this as more info is made available.