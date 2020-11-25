Just in time for the next countrywide lockdown, Meek Mill drops his latest EP, QUARANTINE PACK.

Even though the entire project is a little under 15 minutes, Meek gives fans a solid piece of work. Definitely a tease for more music hopefully coming soon.

The short, four-track project features collaborations from Vory on both the smooth “Middle of It” and “Think It’s A Game.” Meek then enlists Lil Durk on “Pain Away” which is accompanied by a music video that depicts the two enjoying a lavish lifestyle while speaking on the injustices of the world. Lastly, Mill grabbed a young, budding 42 Dugg on “GTA.” A fiery track that highlights Meek range of flows.

Even though Meek dropped 3 singles in 2020, including “Letter To Nipsey” “Believe” and a song dedicated to protests in America, “Otherside Of America”; The Quarantine EP is his first project release since 2018’s Championships.

Fans will definitely be eager for more after this EP. Only time will tell if we will get another Meek Mill project before the year is out.