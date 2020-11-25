Michael Jordan is giving back to the commented this holiday season, revealing a $2 million donation to help feed those in need of a meal, TMZ reveals.



“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”



The Last Dance was the storied documentary of the 1990s Chicago Bulls, led by Jordan that ran up six rings and became known as the greatest dynasty in basketball history.



“An incredible gift to be thankful for — NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger!” Feeding America shared on Twitter.



Salute to the GOAT.