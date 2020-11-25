Nas has released a new PSA with Weedmaps to advocate for cannabis legalization, social equity, and the empowerment of Black entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry.



Weedmaps is the largest technology company in the legal cannabis economy and advocates for cannabis reform and social equity for Black and Brown executives to thrive in the sector.



The PSA will air twice during the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight this Saturday.



“We’re hoping to introduce a new audience to Weedmaps as well as bring attention to some of the important conversations happening around cannabis today,” said Juanjo Feijoo, Chief Marketing Officer at Weedmaps. This is just one of many steps we are proactively taking to break down stigmas, promote social equity, and encourage all to join us in the fight for change.”

“I’m a proud advocate for cannabis legalization so this partnership with Weedmaps is particularly close to my heart,” Mike Tyson said. “This is a significant moment for the cannabis industry, and I am committed to doing my part to fight for change.”

The fight night will feature Tyson vs. Jones Jr., Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter. Also scheduled for the pay-per-view is performances from DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and YG. The fight can be ordered on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers and is also available on PPV streaming at www.TysonOnTriller.com.



You can see the PSA below.

Advertisement