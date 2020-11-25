Dave Chappelle still hasn’t forgiven ViacomCBS and he uploaded a lengthy Instagram post explaining why.

The explainer comes after The Chappelle Show became available on Netflix, but apparently, the famed comedian was never paid for the critically acclaimed show.

“They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” Chappelle said in the video. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either. That’s why I like working for Netflix. I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious. How could they not– how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”

Netflix hasn’t publicly commented on the situation but they do have a good relationship with Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle describes the streaming giant as his comedy home and did multiple specials for them.

The show ran for three seasons and cemented Chappelle’s place in comedy. But the show includes his great-grandfather’s name and he feels like it’s only right to run him his coin.

“If he could see me now, he’d probably be like, ‘This n—- got bought and sold more than I have,’” Chappelle said on “SNL.”

Watch Chappelle’s full Instagram video here.