Aight, so the Grammys F*cked up again. While many point to the snubs for The Weeknd, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, the women of R&B were screwed.



The Best Male R&B album nominated Ant Clemons, Giveon, Luke James, John Legend and Gregory Porter. Notice something missing? The women!



Summer Walker’s Over It was stellar, Kehlani, Teyana Taylor and more all dropped off excellent albums, but they couldn’t get a look?



Taylor noticed the crime against the women of R&B and dropped off a tweet about the nominations.

“Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is dick in this category,” Taylor wrote.

Check out the tweet and Taylor calling out a misleading headline on her words below.

Advertisement

I’m not blasting the male nominees. So change the misleading caption. I’m blasting the @RecordingAcad for failing ALL the women that has been putting in work. Women are clearly being overlooked here. WOMEN PLAYS A BIG PART IN CARRYING R&B. https://t.co/AClKJle9mM — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 25, 2020