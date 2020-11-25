Many fans feel like The Weeknd deserved a nod for his After Hours project, which reportedly earned the biggest debut of the year with 444,000 sales in the United States.

According to TMZ, the singer was given an ultimatum to perform at the Grammy’s or Super Bowl. It’s unclear why that might be an issue, but both events are airing a week apart from each other which might be a conflict of interest.

It would’ve been a big look of the Toronto rapper could’ve secured both gigs, but it is highly likely that the performances will be similar.

The Weeknd isn’t the only one fans feel the Grammys was “heartless” to.

Lil Baby’s My Turn album turned certified Gold without following the quarantine deluxe trend. But its been overlooked in recent award shows.

Quality Control’s Pee blasted the Recording Academy for being disconnected. “Whoever making the decisions at the Grammys ‘You all disconnected like a mf’ you don’t speak for our culture,” P said. “Congrats to all the nominees. #MyTurnAlbumOfTheYear”