[WATCH] Lil Wayne Explains To Lil Baby Why He Goes To The Studio Alone

In an exclusive joint interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, Lil Wayne and Lil Baby delved into their origins in the game as well as their early influences and creative processes when going into the studio.

As Baby said that he knows a song is a smash when his crew tells him to play it back, but Weezy says that those days of getting the team’s approval is long gone for him.

“I remember those days. Now I go into the studio by myself. I don’t like n***as to be around my sh*t. I don’t got nobody to pop their head, tell me it’s fire or something. I just go off,” Wayne said.

During the interview, Wayne also revealed that he and the ATL rap star have a new track on his forthcoming No Ceilings 3 project.