Griselda flooded Hip-Hop with nothing but quality this year. Did the Grammys acknowledge that? Of course not. Westside Gunn is riding for his work, letting the Recording Academy know they overlooked his Pray For Paris album.



“So u telling me I had Conway, Benny, GIBBS, Roc Marci, Wale, Tylerthe Creator, Joey Badass, Cartier A williams tapdancing in the booth,” Westside Gunn wrote. “Prodby legends DJPremier, Alchemist, DJMUggs, Daringer etc. & head of LV Virgil Abloh dESIGN the cover & I’m not nominated.”



And he has a point. The hard part is while Pray for Paris is stacked with quality content, Hip-Hop had a banner year. Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch also have a stake to claim at the Best Rap Album but also snubbed.



You can see Gunn’s tweet below and also the nominations for the category. Do you see any you would remove?

