While recovering from a gunshot would that could’ve presented much bigger problems, Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz revealed that he received a surprise visit from his on again, off again friend and collaborator Webbie.

My Nigga Webbie Pulled Up On Me That’s Love… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 25, 2020

At the beginning of the year, the two Louisiana slang spitters we’re at opposite ends of the spectrum, with Boosie arguing that Webbie didn’t pull up when Boosie was incarcerated. This visit seemed to correct all wrongs, as Boosie announced the well received visit on Twitter.

The two never revealed the reason behind the visit, but fans of both rappers were excited for the reunion.

Advertisement