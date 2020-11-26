The Grammys never fail to shut out impactful Black artists, and every year like clockwork, there’s an outrage.

Many people were probably expecting Cardi B’s record breaking collaboration “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion to receive a nod, but it turns out that she didn’t even campaign for it to be considered.

“Stop playing with me. Like I said, I’m never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my ass off that I deserve,” she said on Instagram Live on Tuesday.

Cardi’s controversial Grammy win became a topic of conversation again when her record label was accused of buying her Grammy.

Cardi B address on why she didn’t admit WAP to the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/C6JXMolyMr — 🦚🦚🦚🦚🦚 (@bardigangonly1) November 24, 2020

A verified Twitter page allegedly belonging to Benjamin Enfield from the Recording Academy explained how Atlantic Records gets the job done. “Here’s how Atlantic records get artists on the Billboard charts & radio. They buy streams which forces the songs onto the charts, radio has a set chart list to play, labels call stations & offer giveaways, interviews etc for more spins. After this they buy award votes,” he tweeted.

Cardi B quickly defended her name and honor. Instead, she revealed that she's waiting to finish her next album before she actively courts any kind of love from the Grammys.

“If I was pressed for a Grammy I would have submitted ‘WAP’ for this year. I didn’t submit. I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good, and it means something and I worked on it a lot. I’ve been working on it for almost two years,” she added.

Cardi B did give Cardi Gang an update on her sophomore album which she has been recording music for during the quarantine. “Some songs are so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine,” she said. “I’m not pressed or nothing, I’m not gonna keep doing this sh*t constantly because y’all are upset. Y’all cannot take my success.”