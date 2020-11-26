Fantasia is expecting a child with her husband, Kendall Taylor, after they’ve been having fertility issues.

“They were talking about in-vitro. They were going to do artificial insemination,” Taylor said. “I hear what y’all saying, but I know what God showed me.”

The couple made the announcement on Taylor’s weekly Instagram live series.

Advertisement

“Keep trying, and you will conceive,” Fantasia said. “Only God can do it,” Taylor echoed.

The American Idol singer has a daughter and a son from a previous relationship.

The couple kept the baby’s gender under wraps, but they’ve been trying to conceive for a while. “I was trying to hide it as hard as I could from y’all,” she said. “I promise you. Just keep waiting on God. It was really starting to depress me and him.”

Fantasia and Taylor met each other in 2015 and were only dating for three weeks before they jumped the broom.

In a November 2019 interview with Essence, Fantasia said, “I will have to say kudos to [my husband] because when he came into my life, he brought out a Fantasia that I didn’t even know was there.”

“It started with my whole transition and my fasting time,” she revealed, “because if I didn’t sit back and take the time to realize who I was and let go of some stuff, then I would have lost him.”