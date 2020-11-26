Halle Berry Responds to LisaRaye McCoy’s Claims That She’s Bad in Bed: ‘Ask My Man’

LisaRaye McCoy recently suggested that Halle Berry was bad in bed according to the grape vine.

Although Berry is crowned one of the sexiest women, Lisa says she “heard” the rumor on Fox Soul’s digital talk show Cocktail with Queens with co-hosts Claudia Jordan, McCoy, Vivica A. Fox, and Syleena Johnson.

Halle caught wind of Lisa’s comments and responded on Twitter. “Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know,” she tweeted jokingly.

The conversation started about Hitmake unnecessarily sharing his alleged sexual experience with 3LW singer, Naturi Naughton.

“I can’t imagine Toni Braxton not being able to put it down with the amount of love songs this girl got,” Johnson said.

“You don’t know what she be doing in the bedroom. It’s just like Halle Berry,” McCoy interjected. “All [words] and no action!”

Naturi always keeps it cute when her name is in the press, but the artist turned producer claims he regrets his remarks and even offered Noreaga compensation not to air that part.