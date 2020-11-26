Hitmaka made headlines recently for describing his alleged sexual relationship with Naturi Naughton in a not-so-flattering light during an appearance on Drink Champs.

The rapper-turned-producer was a guest on Angela Ye’s Lip Service and says that he feels regretful and offered compensation to make it go away. “Nah see um after I did it, I don’t know if y’all’s in tune or whatever like I went live with Fat Joe like I literally hit Nore like ‘Yo I don’t want this out I don’t want it to come out please edit it, I will pay for whatever with the interview, however it cost or whatever like i’ll take care of it.’”

Knowing that it’ll be a good look for his show, the host, Noreaga posted the full unedited interview anyway. “Like I felt bad about the fact you know what I’m saying after the fact – but I mean you know that it is my truth, like you know what i’m saying but I didn’t want it to come out like that and I knew they was going to clip it up and make it like a thing like that and I asked them not to but they did it anyway.”

Although he did take accountability for not being a stand up guy, he reassured that there’s no cap in his rap. “At the same token like it is my truth you know what I’m saying? But I definitely feel like it could have been a little more tasteful than what it was but, it was drink champs you already know what they did you know what I’m saying?”

Hitmaka added that it’s a 20-year-old story and he didn’t consider the singer turned actress’ growth. “But I didn’t take into consideration where her life could be right now and what she could have going on and that’s what my thing was with Nore. Like ‘yo like let’s not put that out there’ and he told me he wasn’t gonna put it out and of course like a n*gga he went and chopped it up and then used all this as clips or whatever so it wasn’t nothing I could do about it you know.”