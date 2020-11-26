The Weeknd Claims He Spent Weeks Planning for Grammy Performance Before His Invitation Was Seemingly Revoked

The Weeknd sounded off on the corrupt nature of the Recording Academy after he got zero Grammy nominations.

The singer said that he spent weeks working on an upcoming performance for the prestigious award ceremony, but he’s taking his snub as an uninvitation.

“Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!” he tweeted.

But it was this missile that had The Weeknd’s fans side-eyeing the Grammys. “The Grammys remain corrupt,” he stated. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

This comes after a number of Black artists including Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj, and 50 Cent blasted the voting committee for being disconnected.

Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy’s chair and interim president/CEO, spoke to Billboard over the phone late Tuesday to respond to The Weeknd’s claims of the Grammy’s “corrupt” nature. “It saddened me. I try to empathize with where that came from, but it was difficult to hear,” he said. “I can understand he’s disappointed [at being shut out]. Everybody at the academy understands that he’s disappointed. I was personally surprised that he was not nominated.”

What are your thoughts?