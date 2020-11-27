42 Dogg celebrates his 26th birthday earlier this week and gave a gift to fans in the new release “Free Me.” The song is the third release from his forthcoming project.



“Free Me” was released by Antbeatz and released on Yo Gotti’s CMG and Lil Baby’s 4PF.



“Free Me” follows “Free Woo,” which came near the top of November, which served as a solute to an incarcerated friend back in Detroit.



You can hear the new release below.