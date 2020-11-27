Late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away earlier this month after succumbing to a battle with pancreatic cancer. His parting words to his viewership is a posthumous Thanksgiving message.



“Happy Thanksgiving ladies and gentleman. You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world are experiencing right now there are many reasons to be thankful,” Trebek said in the message “There are more and more people extending helping hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this and we’re going to be a better sodality because of it.”



Earlier this week, famed contestant Ken Jennings was announced as the first interim host of the game show following the previously recorded episodes that will run through Christmas.



You can see Trebek’s message below.