D Smoke released his debut album Black Habits back near the top of 2020, now that we are in November, he is celebrating a nomination for Best Rap Album at the Grammys.



The Cali native is now giving his first reactions after being nominated alongside heavyweights like Freddie Gibbs, Royce da 5’9, Jay Electronica, and Nas.



“I’ve trained myself to not look too far into things until they materialize,” Smoke said to Billboard. “I figured if I didn’t raise my expectations too much then there’s no real disappointment to experience. But in doing so, once the news came I was through the roof. Literally, my voice is tired today from all the yelling I’ve been doing.



“I had to re-celebrate over and over again, because that project is such a collective body of work from the producers I collaborated with to the features,” Smoke added.



The album features his brother SiR, Snoop Dogg, and more.



Who do you think wins the category?

The nominees for Best Rap Album #GRAMMYs



