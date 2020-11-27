Donald Trump is either living under a rock or maybe he didn’t get the memo.

In his first time speaking to reporters since the election, Trump said on Thursday that he would leave office if the Electoral College voted for Biden to be the next President. He also said that he does not plan to concede.

In a press conference, Trump was asked if he would leave the White House if Biden was declared the winner of the election by December 14th. “Certainly I will, and you know that,” he said. “I will and, you know that it’s going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud.”

Despite his claims of massive voter fraud, to this day, neither he nor his band lawyers have a lick of evidence that it actually happened.

He then went on to say that if Biden won the election then the Electoral College “made a mistake,” pressing on that there was voter fraud. Trump was then ridiculed by the reporter and snapped at them. “Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way,” he said.