Juicy J Releases New Album ‘The Hustle Continues’ Featuring Lil Baby, Young Dolph and More

Juicy J ends Thanksgiving night by dropping a new album, The Hustle Continues.



The Memphis legend serves as the executive producer bringing in a stellar list of features from Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Wiz Khalifa, Young Dolph, Key Glock, Logic, ASAP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Conway, Ty Dolla Sign, Jay Rock, and Project Pat.

We trending! trippy niggaz let’s go! the hustle continues out now pic.twitter.com/ILiazS5Rne — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 27, 2020

The album is Juicy’s first since Rubba Band Business, which dropped back in 2017.