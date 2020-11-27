The Dallas Cowboys announced on Wednesday that strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has died at the age of 54.

The Cowboys canceled practice on Tuesday due to a non-COVID related medical emergency involving Paul. Paul was taken to the hospital at the time and was said to be on life support.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and current coach Mike McCarthy released a statement.

Statement from #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy following Markus Paul's passing ❤️

Paul had been with the Cowboys since 2018 and worked as a strength coach for 22 years. He played in the NFL for five seasons, mostly with the Chicago Bears.

The Cowboys will look to rally behind their fallen coach and play in his honor on Thanksgiving evening against the Washington Football team, with first place on the line in the NFC East.