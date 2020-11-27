Legendary DJ and producer Statik Selektah has released his ninth studio album, The Balancing Act. The new album features Nas, 2 Chainz, Jack Harlow, Killer Mike, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Method Man, Black Thought, Joey Bada$$, Bun B, Paul Wall, Havoc, Sean Price, Gary Clark Jr. and Styles P.



“Getting through this year ended up being The Balancing Act for the whole world,” Statik said. “I think there’s something for everyone on this album to mark this moment in time, remind us how hip-hop is powerful and serve as an escape through some of our toughest times.”



The new release comes on Mass Appeal records and comes alongside a new episode of Track Anatomy, highlighting the single “Time,” which features Jack Harlow.



The album’s title highlights the balancing of responsibilities of a father, artist, producer, and DJ.



You can hear the new album below.