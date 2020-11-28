Andre 3000 and Young Thug are two of the biggest and most iconic rappers to have come out of Atlanta. One could say that 3000’s eccentric style might have influenced Young Thug. One also might have wondered why the two never collaborated. Well, Young Thug revealed why and also aired out his feelings on the legendary rapper.

Thugger sat down with T.I. for the latter’s ExpediTIously Podcast, and revealed why the two never did a collaboration together. “I can’t rap you two Andre 3000 songs. I ain’t never paid attention to him, never in my life,” he said to.

T.I. then asked Thug why he has a record with Elton John but not with a legend who is from the same city. Thug then explained the difference between Elton John and Andre 3000. “Elton John like to kiss ass, André like his ass kissed,” he said.

T.I. came to 3000’s defense, calling him an ally, and Thug disagreed. “No. He’s who ally? Yeah fuckin’ right. Why you don’t rap like him? You don’t talk like him, dress like him, look like him. You ain’t trying to portray none of that.”

The reason behind Young Thug’s harsh critique of Andre 3000 is unknown. However, it might be attributed to Andre’s inconsistent efforts in releasing music. Back in December, Andre was featured on Rick Rubin’s Broken Records Podcast, where he said he had been unmotivated to put out a project.

“I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there, my confidence is not there,” Andre said. “I tinker. I tinker a lot. Like I would just go to a piano and sit my iPhone down and just record what I’m doing, move my fingers around and whatever happens. But I haven’t been motivated to do a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming. In my own self, I’m trying to figure out where do I sit? I don’t even know what I am. And I’m nothing, maybe I’m not supposed to be anything. Maybe my history is kind of handicapping in a way. And so I’m just trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now, and what makes me feel the best is when I do these random kind of instrumental kind of things. They make me feel the most rebellious.”