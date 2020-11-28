First off, shout out to Benny the Butcher and his recovery. Second, The Butcher is back in his Burden of Proof bag releasing the video for “Famous.”



The Burden of Proof album was entirely produced by Hit-Boy and mastered by Guru, heading into the end of a stellar year.



The Black Soprano Family is on full display as Benny hits the BSF red carper to get his bars off during an interview and in between toasts at dinner. Benny is Black tux’d out with the neck icy. And he still don’t feel famous.



Check out the video below.