Bill Cosby: “Bill Cosby’s Upcoming PA Supreme Court Appeal. On this Black Friday, let’s use our dollars to create unity amongst all races, genders and faith based groups. Thank you for your continued support and please watch this powerful video promoting oral arguments for my upcoming appeal with the PA State Supreme Court on 12/1/2020 @ 9:30am/EST. (https://www.youtube.com/c/SupremeCtofPAOfficial ) #OralArgumentsDecember1st #OralArgumentsLiveOnYoutube #JusticeForAll #LegacyWillLiveForever #ThankYouForYourSupport

#TruthAndFactsAllowed #ThankYouPASupremeCourt“

Just when you thought 2020 was enough and hoping for a quiet ending, the disgraced comedian and actor’s representative made an unprecedented move.

Andrew Wyatt took to Cosby’s Instagram to post a short video promoting the upcoming YouTube livestream of the appeal.

The hearing in question is for the appeal of his 2018 conviction which will be on December 1st at 9:30 AM ET.

Wyatt added that Cosby is a victim of an “unjust conviction and incarceration” and even compared him to the countless unarmed Black men who were killed by the hand of police.

“In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but not all. We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime.”

