Ahead of Thanksgiving Los Angeles Chargers DE Isaac Rochell, his apparel company Local Human, and teammate and 5x Pro Bowl G Trai Turner, provided free Thanksgiving dinners to 450 families from the Santa Ana area.

Credit: Local Human

Credit: Local Human

The duo worked alongside the Santa Ana Unified School District to identify the families in need this holiday season for a meal. The Thanksgiving meals included turkey, sides and dessert, available to be picked up at the all-day drive-through pick-up at Robert A. Villa Fundamental Intermediate School on Tuesday. Volunteers followed CDC health and safety protocols and placed meals directly in the trunk of each family’s vehicle.



The event is the first of many that Rochell is set to host through the holiday season.



Founded in 2020 by Los Angeles Chargers DE Isaac Rochell and Trevor Beck, Local Human is an apparel line founded on the premise of giving back. 100% of proceeds generated by Local Human are inserted back into the community through the Do Good Foundation.

