Hov is deep in his bag these days. After starting his own marijuana company and investing in a new fitness platform, JAY-Z is now set to produce a new thriller on Netflix titled Forty Acres.



Deadline reports the film is based on Dwayne Alexander Smith’s with the same name and is described as a hybrid of The Firm and Get Out.



The film will pair Hov with Luke Cage creator Chef Hodari Coker and co-producers James Lassiter, and Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan produce with Niles Kirchner and Bill Strauss. Executive producers are Dana Honor for Kapital, Smith, and Mike Epps.



Hov and Lassiter previously worked on the all-Black western The Harder They Fall and those two along with Kaplan worked on Women of the Movement for ABC.