Kodak Black is currently serving time in prison on federal weapons charges and it is uncertain when he will get out. Now, he is calling on Donald Trump to help him get out.

Kodak tweeted on Friday that he would donate $1 million to charity within the first year of his release if Trump pardoned him before he leaves office. “If The President Them Free Me, I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything,” Kodak tweeted on Friday.

If Donald Trump were to pardon Kodak, this would not be his first pardon. Trump recently pardoned his cronies Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

Back in April, Kodak requested a meeting with Trump, saying that he thought of something in Miami but forgot about it because he thinks crazy things sometimes.

“Tell Donald Trump to pull-up on me, I got a brilliant idea,” Kodak wrote in an open letter directed at No. 45 posted on Instagram. “I thought of something back in Miami but I dismissed it [’cause] I be thinking I b crazy sometimes. This shit keep following me tho! This ain’t got nothing to do with my wrongful conviction, come see me I got my corona mask on.”



