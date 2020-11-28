Salt-N-Pepa are the latest Hip Hop icons to receive the biopic treatment.

Queen Latifah is co-producing the Lifetime project which stars G.G. Townson as Cheryl “Salt” James, Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Monique Paul plays Deidra Roper aka DJ Spinderella.

The miniseries is set to chronicle the duo’s groundbreaking career as they broke barriers for the women in Hip Hop to come after them.

Advertisement

On January 23, 2021 the documentary will premiere followed by an interview with Salt-N-Pepa.

The project also features Jermel Howard as Naughty By Nature’s Treach and Cleveland Berto as the group’s producer, Hurby Azor.

Check out the trailer below.