Mixtape Wayne returns for the No Ceilings trilogy.

On Friday night (Nov. 27) Lil Wayne dropped No Ceilings 3. The mixtape is hosted by DJ Khaled. Over the past few weeks, the We The Best CEO has teased songs from the mixtape on his social media. It certainly garnered much anticipation for the project. Khaled starts the album saying, “they tried to put a ceiling on greatness, so we took the fu**ing ceiling off.”

No Ceilings 3 re-unites the legendary rapper with his legendary protégé, Drake. It has been quite some time that fans have heard the two artist on the same track. In addition, the project features guest appearances from Young Thug, HoodBaby, Euro and more. Weezy also reunites with Young Money rappers Corey Gunz and Gudda Gudda.

Back in 2009, Weezy dropped the first No Ceilings mixtape. It is undoubtedly a certified classic. This mixtape presents a number of significant moments as well including cameos from his 3 sons, Lil Tune, Young Carter and Cam Carter. This is the first project for the Young Money CEO after his Donald Trump photo-op earlier this month before Election Day.

No Ceilings 3 reminds us of mixtape Weezy.

“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” said the 38 year-old artist. “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”

Due to music clearances, the album is not on any DSPs. Instead, Tunchi turns back the clock to feature the tape on Datpiff.

Check out some classic Lil Wayne bars in abundance from No Ceilings 3 below.