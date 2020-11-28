Polo G on King Von: ‘He was on his way to being a real star’

Polo G on King Von: ‘He was on his way to being a real star’

Polo G feels just like so many of us, King Von is gone too soon. The Chicago rapper was on Twitter reflecting about the unfortunate passing of another one of his city’s hip-hop heroes and realizes the potential that is lost.



“Man I hate that shit happened to Von He Was on his Way To bein a Real [star],” Polo G wrote.

The two most recently can be heard on “The Code” from Von’s debut Welcome To O’Block, demonstrating a chemistry of two young titans that are ready to keep a stamp on the year.

You can see the tweet and “The Code” video below.

Advertisement