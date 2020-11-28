Current commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will give his first live interview since losing the election on Sunday (Nov. 29).



Variety reports Trump will be interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on her Fox News Channel show Sunday Morning Futures. Trump is believed to address the pardoning of Michael Flynn, election results, the COVID-19 vaccine, and more.



The election will likely be a center topic in the conversation as the latest effort to overturn election results in Pennsylvania was denied.



Ahead of Thanksgiving Trump spoke to the press for the first time since the election at the White House confirming he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes President-Elect Joe Biden. Before celebrating Thanksgiving at the White House, Trump hit the golf course and it didn’t seem to fair him well.