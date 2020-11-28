OnlyFans is the latest Internet phenomenon for adults that allows content creators to share exclusive content with their subscribers for a monthly fee.

For many regular folks, Only Fans has helped out financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. But celebrities have gotten their piece of the pie as well.

Cardi B, Blacc Chyna, and Tyga have all joined the subscription-based platform and now Trey Songz has joined them.

Advertisement

The singer celebrated his 36th birthday and unveiled his account.

There’s no telling if Trigga would be posting explicit content, but his fanbase would definitely appreciate some X-Rated footage from the “Invented Sex” singer.

There haven’t been any leaks online but if you’re curious enough to know what Trey Songz’s Only Fans is hitting for, you can find out for $20 a month.