Drake is showing fans what fatherhood is all about. The 6ix God hit Instagram to give a quick flick of himself and his son Adonis enjoying each other’s space.



Drizzy looked like he was taking a nap during daddy duty, while Adonis enjoyed some snacks. It was enough to wrack up millions of likes and have love pour in across social media.

Aside from being a good dad, Drake also dropped some new bars appearing on the “BB King Freestyle” from his mentor Lil Wayne’s new mixtape No Ceilings 3.



If you have yet to hear that offering you can press play on it below.