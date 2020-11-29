One of the best Basketball Hall of Fame inductions has been held off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a lengthy delay, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will get their day in May 2021.



ESPN reports the NBA has announced the delayed Hall of Fame weekend to be held on May 13-15. It was originally scheduled to happen in Springfield, Massachusetts in August.



Along with the trio of Bryant, Duncan, and Garnett, this Hall of Fame class will feature WNBA icon Tamika Catchings, Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton.