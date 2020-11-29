One thing about Lil Wayne, he going to rap. Right off the release of No Ceilings 3, Wayne is looking to dive back into another one of his album series, I Am Not a Human Being.



The new drop would be the third edition of the series and was teased by DJ Khaled after Wayne rapped on “Lamar.”



“Be ready for I Am Not a Human Being III / The album coming 2021,” Khaled said.



The first one dropped back in 2010 and the sequel in 2013.



You ready for the third?