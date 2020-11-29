One thing about Lil Wayne, he going to rap. Right off the release of No Ceilings 3, Wayne is looking to dive back into another one of his album series, I Am Not a Human Being.
The new drop would be the third edition of the series and was teased by DJ Khaled after Wayne rapped on “Lamar.”
“Be ready for I Am Not a Human Being III / The album coming 2021,” Khaled said.
The first one dropped back in 2010 and the sequel in 2013.
You ready for the third?
Dan Garcia
Lil Wayne is Prepping ‘I Am Not a Human Being III’ for 2021
