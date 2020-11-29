You might have noticed something a bit different during the music lineup of the Roy Jones and Mike Tyson fight. Lil Wayne was set to perform alongside Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, and YG, but he didn’t.
Wayne was booked and signed a contract to perform at Staples Center but pulled out. He was replaced by SAINt JHN and Snoop Dogg. And fans may be thrilled Wayne dropped out after how great Snoop was during the night in performance and providing commentary.
Prior to the fight, Wayne highlighted the event and wrote “Stoked to be performing on this historic night!!!.” So much for that.
Earlier this weekend Wayne dropped his No Ceilings 3 mixtape, which featured Drake, Young Thug, Gudda and more.
You can grab that here.