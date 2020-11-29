Can’t wait to be a part of history tomorrow night!!! Order now to see me live on Pay-Per-View starting

at 9pm ET 🤙🏾 #TysonJones @Triller @MikeTyson @Royjonesjrofficial @NateRobinson @JakePaul pic.twitter.com/HHVSoAzvgG — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 27, 2020

You might have noticed something a bit different during the music lineup of the Roy Jones and Mike Tyson fight. Lil Wayne was set to perform alongside Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, and YG, but he didn’t.



Wayne was booked and signed a contract to perform at Staples Center but pulled out. He was replaced by SAINt JHN and Snoop Dogg. And fans may be thrilled Wayne dropped out after how great Snoop was during the night in performance and providing commentary.

Due to unforeseeable circumstances I won’t be performing tonight at the Tyson/Jones fight. Hope the event is still a success and much love to Triller. Love 🤙🏾 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 28, 2020

Snoop's night as a commentator was a success 🤣🙌 pic.twitter.com/9RqHo54cmJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2020

Prior to the fight, Wayne highlighted the event and wrote “Stoked to be performing on this historic night!!!.” So much for that.



Earlier this weekend Wayne dropped his No Ceilings 3 mixtape, which featured Drake, Young Thug, Gudda and more.



