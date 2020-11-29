SOURCE SPORTS: Former NBA Baller Nate Robinson Goes Viral After Getting Knocked Out By YouTuber Jake Paul

YouTuber Jake Paul secured the knockout of 2020 by putting three-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson n the map.

Paul knocked Robinson out cold in the second round of their fight. First, he caught Robinson with a huge uppercut and then put Robinson away with a sweat right hand.

Nate Robinson gets knocked out by Jake Paul 😬pic.twitter.com/R66fGbUBRp — Stadium (@Stadium) November 29, 2020

The fight was immediately waved off and given to Paul as a knockout victory. Paul also scored a knockdown in the first round.

Paul is interested in fighting Conor McGregor and Dillon Dannis next.

Jake Paul being very gracious in victory. No trash talk towards to Robinson.



Paul says he is interested in “Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis” next, says he’d knock both out. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

This was Robinson’s first-ever boxing fight and it showed. Since Paul was sort of an unknown and Robinson was a two sports star growing up, social media had jokes, especially current NBA players.

Be ok Nate……come on man. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

That was no representation of the NBA Family lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 29, 2020

NIGHT NIGHT — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 29, 2020

Hopefully, physically Robinson is doing ok. It may be best he doesn’t go on social media for a while.