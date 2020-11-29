YouTuber Jake Paul secured the knockout of 2020 by putting three-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson n the map.
Paul knocked Robinson out cold in the second round of their fight. First, he caught Robinson with a huge uppercut and then put Robinson away with a sweat right hand.
The fight was immediately waved off and given to Paul as a knockout victory. Paul also scored a knockdown in the first round.
Paul is interested in fighting Conor McGregor and Dillon Dannis next.
This was Robinson’s first-ever boxing fight and it showed. Since Paul was sort of an unknown and Robinson was a two sports star growing up, social media had jokes, especially current NBA players.
Hopefully, physically Robinson is doing ok. It may be best he doesn’t go on social media for a while.