NLE Choppa is not holding his tongue anymore. The rapper hit Twitter to highlight the issues of the game, specifically with Famous Dex and 300 Entertainment.



“I’ve never been the type to be in folks business but @300 y’all see @FamousDex obviously on drugs too heavy,” Choppa wrote on Twitter. “Can y’all at least try surrounding that man around somebody with his best interest. Help dude out, or somebody who already is in his ear uplift dude he NEEDING it”



Dex saw the words and made sure to acknowledge them. “He didn’t say anything wrong. At least somebody cares and shit and I really appreciated the love and support, but the world on drugs and I look mighty damn fine.”



In that case, can we get Dex some help and make sure that Hip-Hop as a whole is taken care of?

