President-elect Joe Biden continues to roll out his administration. The latest reveal was his senior White House communications team. The team will be all-female, with four of the seven being people of color.



“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” Biden said in a statement. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”



Kate Bedingfield will join the team as White House communications director, Pili Tobar as deputy director, Karine Jean-Pierre as principal deputy press secretary and Simone Sanders will be senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President. Elizabeth E. Alexander will be the communications director for the First Lady, Ashley Etienne for the Communications Director for the Vice President, and Jen Psaki will be White House Press Secretary.



“Our country is facing unprecedented challenges–from the coronavirus pandemic to the economic crisis, to the climate crisis, and a long-overdue reckoning over racial injustice. To overcome these challenges, we need to communicate clearly, honestly, and transparently with the American people, and this experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering team will help us do that. These communications professionals express our commitment to building a White House that reflects the very best of our nation” said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.



You can read the full announcement here.