BlocBoy JB Wants to Step in the Ring with Jake Paul Following Nate Robinson Knock OUt

Jake Paul knocked former New York Knicks guard Nate Robinson out this past weekend in the undercard of the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight. Now it appears he has more suitors for a fight.



Rapper BlocBoy JB wants to be next up for the YouTube star.

BlocBoy JB wants to fight Jake Paul next 💥🥊 pic.twitter.com/MzERLy7cpc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 29, 2020

“No lie Jake Paul, you gotta see me,” BlocBoy JB said of the mach. “You gotta see me after that. I ain’t gon’ lie, I don’t like how you did my boy Nate, on my mama.”



JB may have to get in line to face Paul as the YouTube star has his eyes set on a few different competitors with the first he named being Conor McGregor.



Until then, he continues to build the narrative online and let other boxers know they want no parts.

Broke my nose meditating 3 weeks ago and couldn’t spar leading up to the fight … boxing documentary coming soon pic.twitter.com/fLGZs5ucTE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 30, 2020