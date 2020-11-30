Disney Plus Honors Chadwick Boseman for His Birthday With Updated ‘Black Panther’ Opening

Disney Plus Honors Chadwick Boseman for His Birthday With Updated ‘Black Panther’ Opening

Disney Plus made a special tribute to Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday.

The streaming company redesigned the Marvel logo to Black Panther to pay respect to the late actor who portrayed T’Challa on-screen.

Walt Disney executive Bob Iger announced the tribute on Twitter. He wrote, “To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”

Advertisement

The tribute features footage from Boseman’s appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In addition to the images, some of T’Challa’s quotes are featured in the tribute like, “In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.”

The footage shows Chadwick Boseman’s impact on the Marvel Universe on-and-off the camera.

It was announced that the Black Panther will begin production next summer and is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. There’s no word on how T’Challa would be incorporated posthumously, but it’ll be interesting to see it play out.