Tekashi 6ix9ine returns to the scene after months of silence following his poor album sales. The controversial rapper was hospitalized back in October after overdosing on weight loss pills and McDonald’s coffee. Now he has recovered and resumes his regularly scheduled program of antagonizing antics and trolling. His latest rival is a boxer, Gervonta Davis.

Over the weekend, 6ix9ine stepped out to a Miami club with his girlfriend and some friends. Throughout the night, Davis and Tekashi ran into each other and the greeting was not pleasant. According to video footage, the “TROLLZ” rapper begin to throw money at Tank Davis, urging him to react. The footage also shows the 24-year-old rapper screaming at Davis from across the club. Although the exact words are not heard, one can strongly assume it was not friendly.

Gervonta Davis and 6ix9ine were in the same club last night in Miami and Gervonta tried fighting 6ix9ine👀 pic.twitter.com/h9EfZIZy4i — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) November 29, 2020

Following the incident, Gervonta Davis took to his IG story to respond. “Snitchk,” he said in one post. “You get hit for just being around a mf… but who am I!”

Advertisement

6ix9ine has yet to respond to Davis despite his taunts on Saturday night (Nov. 28). The color-haired rapper shut down his Instagram after his latest release TattleTales, flopped back in September.