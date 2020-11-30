Kevin Hart recently released his Netflix stand-up special, Zero F*cks Given, and he received backlash for calling his teenage daughter a hoe.

He addressed some of the heat was getting in a Clubhouse chat room then on social media. But after the private conversation was made public, the narrative was that Hart was disrespecting Black women and he quickly shut that down.

“Stop with the false narrative. It’s a false narrative that’s being created,” Hart said in the video post. “If you were in the Clubhouse and a part of the conversation, this wasn’t about Black women. … The question was asked about the joke about my daughter and me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity.”

Advertisement

He added, “I gave an answer to it. Here’s what it is, guys: I’m not calling my daughter a hoe, I’m saying what she did is hoe-like activity.”

The comedian went on to explain why he was even explaining himself in the first place on the invite-only, audio-only social app. “There is no other way to market or promote because we’re in a pandemic. I can’t go and do the talk shows that I once did or go out and do the public stunts,” Hart explained. “I have no other way to market and promote except to go viral. … It’s common sense here, guys. Marketing, promotion, that’s why I was in Clubhouse. Marketing, promotion, conversation, hence it leads to streams.”

Hundreds of people gathered on Clubhouse and questioned Kevin Hart’s comedic ability and the women on the floor sounded off about his misogynistic language in his stand-up special.

In the special Kevin told a joke about his daughter having multiple crushes in what he feels is a short timespan.

“A week goes by, ‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more.’ I like this boy named Tim,’” Hart recounted. ” “Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe shit. This is hoe shit. Hoe activity right in front of my face.’”

How do you feel about the joke and the special as a whole?