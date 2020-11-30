Lil Yachty has returned with new music, opting to make the deluxe edition of Lil Boat 3 into Lil Boat 3.5.



The new release leads up 21 tracks, bringing in Drake, Future, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, Oliver Tree, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and more for the drop.

Back in March, the album was originally led by “Oprah’s Bank Account,” which featured Drake and DaBaby. This drop is supported by the Carti and Future collaboration “Flex Up.”



You can see that video and hear the whole project below.