Marshawn Lynch had a legendary career full of shoulder pad crunching highlights and event a Super Bowl victory. In a clip where he has a conversation with Peyton Manning for his ESPN show, Beastmode reveals what his pregame superstition was.



“My superstition was that I needed to have maybe a shot … a shot and half … before every game,” Lynch told Manning.



Excuse me, what? Lynch would answer Manning’s question of the shot and reveal that it was a shot and a half of Hennessy before every game. Where did he get it from? “The bar in his backpack.”



So Lynch had Hennessy in the locker room and Skittles in the endzone. Gotta love it.

Marshawn's pregame superstition involved a shot of what?! 😂



