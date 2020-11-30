Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News has made a Top 5 Billboard debut, landing at No. 2.



The album moved 100,500 equivalent album units in its first week. Of that total, 82,500 were streaming equivalent units, equaling 115.85 million on-demand streams of the songs. 16,000 comprise album sales and a little over 2,000 comprise TEA units. Good News is also the most-streamed album of the week.



The number one album comes from K-Pop superstars BTS, who extended their run at the top of debuts for the fifth consecutive album. Their total for the week is 240,000.



Elsewhere on the chart is Ariana Grande’s Positions at No. 3, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at No. 4 and Lil Uzi Vert’s Pluto x Baby Pluto at the No. 5 slot.