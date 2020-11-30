Nate Robinson is the latest victim of a humiliating challenge and endless memes after getting knocked out by YouTuber, Jake Paul, during the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition fight.

The NBA veteran and content creator went head-to-head on Saturday night, and Robinson got knocked out in the second round.

“Thank you everyone for all of the well wishes, I’m OK. I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight. To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me…it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been. #holdat,” the former hooper wrote on Instagram.

Many viewers were surprised about the outcome of the fight, but Jake Paul isn’t new to the boxing ring.

He made his professional debut at the top of the year which ended with a victory knockout as well. “I’ve been dedicating my life to boxing and on November 28, live on pay per view they’re going to see Nate Robinson fall to the ground,” Paul said in an interview ahead of the fight.

What are your thoughts on the exhibition fight?