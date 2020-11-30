The most memorable moment of the Tyson vs. Jones Jr fight has to be either Snoop’s fantastic sports commentating or Nate Robinson’s knockout in the second round in his fight against YouTube star Jake Paul.

Memes of Nate Robinson getting knocked out have flooded social media, with many people including even LeBron James and Shannon Sharpe mercilessly roasting Robinson.

Now, Rick Ross has stepped in and defended Nate Robinson. In a series of posts on his Instagram story, Ross showed his support of Nate.

“We still fuck with you Nate,” he said in a clip he shared shortly after Paul knocked Robinson out. “Everything good, n***a. We know you play basketball, n***a, you ain’t bought. Somebody tricked you into getting that check, we still fuck with you.”

Ross then wanted to show even more love for the former Knicks point guard, looking for a Nate Robinson jersey in his closet to rock.

“I’m finna find me a Nate Robinson jersey to put on today,” he said in a video he shared on Sunday. “Y’all got the Robinson challenge going on, they pickin’ on the man. That’s my dog, man. … I’m gonna find me a Nate Robinson jersey because this shit ain’t right. Y’all did my dog wrong, y’all know he was promoting WingStop. Y’all know that man, man.”

Rick Ross reacts to people doing the “Nate Robinson Challenge” pic.twitter.com/OEldCam9kK — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) November 29, 2020

Ross admitted he didn’t have Robinson’s jersey and instead told him to treat him to a 50 piece from WingStop and to try to enjoy his day.

“I want you to still go get you a 50-piece WingStop and find a way to enjoy the day. All the memes going on. Everybody face down, ass up. I get it, I get it. But Nate, you went in there and got you a check, just look at the positive.”